Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 14 Oct 2024

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51172.3 (-0.7%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51560 to 51005.85.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51172.3 (-0.7%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51560 to 51005.85. Nifty futures are at 51386.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.3% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51530.9 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 51,530.9. This figure reflects the overall performance of the banking sector in the stock market for that day.

