Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 15 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48042.15 (-1.08%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48255.5 to 47999. Nifty futures are at 48194.15 (-1.07%) & with an open interest change of -1.39% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.15%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.12%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.05%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-3.03%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-3.03%), NIFTY Realty at (-2.2%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 48564.55 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49086.99
|R2
|49187.37
|R3
|49492.09
|S1
|48681.89
|S2
|48377.17
|S3
|48276.79
The Bank Nifty closed at 48986.6 on the last trading day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!