Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48729.15 (1.43%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49007.35 to 48235.2.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48729.15 (1.43%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49007.35 to 48235.2. Nifty futures are at 48971.05 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.91% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48041.25 on the last trading day

On the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 48041.25. This value indicates the performance of the banking sector within the Indian stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market trends for the day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.