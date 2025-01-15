Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48729.15 (1.43%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49007.35 to 48235.2. Nifty futures are at 48971.05 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.91% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48041.25 on the last trading day
On the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 48041.25. This value indicates the performance of the banking sector within the Indian stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market trends for the day.