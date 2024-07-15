Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52330.05

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52330.05 (0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52330.05 to 52330.05. Nifty futures are at 52366.9 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -4.42% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

15 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152653.09R253035.52 R353276.49
S152029.69 S251788.72 S351406.29
15 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52270.65 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 52270.65 on the last day.

