Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52330.05

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52330.05 (0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52330.05 to 52330.05. Nifty futures are at 52366.9 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -4.42% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52330.05 (0.1%) , 51.15 points higher than the previous closing.
15 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52653.09
|R2
|53035.52
|R3
|53276.49
|S1
|52029.69
|S2
|51788.72
|S3
|51406.29
15 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52270.65 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 52270.65 on the last day.