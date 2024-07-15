Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 52330.05

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52330.05 (0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52330.05 to 52330.05.