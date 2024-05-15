Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹47712.25

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47687.45 (-0.36%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47957.2 to 47534.5. Nifty futures are at 47910.0 (-0.38%) & with an open interest change of 8.84% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Check out the gainers and losers for 15 May 2024 on the Bank Nifty
These are the gainers and losers for 15 May 2024 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:Bank Of Baroda,Bandhan Bank,Axis Bank.
Losers:Au Small Finance Bank,HDFC Bank,Punjab National Bank.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (47232630), IDFC First Bank (42012900) and HDFC Bank (19464725)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48032.94
|R2
|48206.42
|R3
|48455.64
|S1
|47610.24
|S2
|47361.02
|S3
|47187.54
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20741.85 (0.28%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22759.85 (-0.5%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47687.45, (0.28%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty closes the day at 47859.45, touching an intraday high of 47957.2 and low of 47534.5
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 47859.45 down (-0.31%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47534.5 and high of 47957.2
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 47920.0 (-0.36%) with an open interest change of 7.86% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:523.8
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:177.45
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:50000.0, Price:54.3
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:640.35
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:426.15
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:46000.0, Price:103.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Bank Nifty Share Price Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (1162.3)
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation (886.8)
Kore Digital (956)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (471)
Jana Small Finance Bank (629.6)
CMS Info Systems (399.1)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Punjab National Bank (19258333), IDFC First Bank (14600581) and Bank Of Baroda (7417081)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 0.5
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank
Losers: Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.24%), NIFTY Metal at (0.83%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.7%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.02%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.02%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47923.1 (0.13%) , 63.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47924.95
|R2
|48095.8
|R3
|48254.35
|S1
|47595.55
|S2
|47437.0
|S3
|47266.15
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47754.1 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 47754.1 on the last day.
