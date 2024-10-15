Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 15 Oct 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51816.9 (1.26%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51893 to 51220.85. Nifty futures are at 52042.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -7.72% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
15 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51636.59
|R2
|52100.87
|R3
|52308.74
|S1
|50964.44
|S2
|50756.57
|S3
|50292.29
15 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51172.3 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,172.3.