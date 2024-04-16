Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 16 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 11:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47486.55 (-0.6%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47571.3 to 47316.55. Nifty futures are at 47629.3 (-0.46%) & with an open interest change of 2.7% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: ,
Low: Bandhan Bank (173.15),
Bank Nifty futures are at 47621.5 (-0.48%) with an open interest change of 2.55% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 0.09
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: IDFC First Bank, ,
Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda
The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.51%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.32%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.07%), NIFTY Bank at (-1.07%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.87%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 47773.25 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48638.1
|R2
|48711.65
|R3
|49167.8
|S1
|48108.4
|S2
|47652.25
|S3
|47578.7
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 48564.55.
