Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 16 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 11:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47486.55 (-0.6%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47571.3 to 47316.55.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 11:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47486.55 (-0.6%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47571.3 to 47316.55. Nifty futures are at 47629.3 (-0.46%) & with an open interest change of 2.7% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 16 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: ,

Low: Bandhan Bank (173.15),

16 Apr 2024, 10:45 AM IST Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty futures are at 47621.5 (-0.48%) with an open interest change of 2.55% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

16 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 0.09

16 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: IDFC First Bank, ,

Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda

16 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.51%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.32%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.07%), NIFTY Bank at (-1.07%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.87%) are currently the low performing sectors

16 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 47773.25 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

16 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148638.1R248711.65 R349167.8
S148108.4 S247652.25 S347578.7
16 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48564.55 on the last trading day

On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 48564.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.