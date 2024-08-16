Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50133

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50179.75 (0.91%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50199.4 to 50054.35.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50179.75 (0.91%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50199.4 to 50054.35. Nifty futures are at 50349.8 (0.79%) & with an open interest change of -0.27% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (1.46%), NIFTY IT at (1.25%) & NIFTY Realty at (1.18%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50133 (0.82%) , 405.7 points higher than the previous closing.

16 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149975.85R250119.85 R350280.45
S149671.25 S249510.65 S349366.65
16 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49831.85 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 49,831.85.

