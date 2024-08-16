Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50133

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50179.75 (0.91%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50199.4 to 50054.35. Nifty futures are at 50349.8 (0.79%) & with an open interest change of -0.27% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (1.46%), NIFTY IT at (1.25%) & NIFTY Realty at (1.18%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50133 (0.82%) , 405.7 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49975.85
|R2
|50119.85
|R3
|50280.45
|S1
|49671.25
|S2
|49510.65
|S3
|49366.65
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 49,831.85.