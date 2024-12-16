Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53583.8 (0.69%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53654 to 52264.55.