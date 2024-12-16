Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 16, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53583.8 (0.69%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53654 to 52264.55. Nifty futures are at 53625.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.59% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53825.45
|R2
|54434.45
|R3
|55214.9
|S1
|52436.0
|S2
|51655.55
|S3
|51046.55
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,216.45. This indicates the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics. The closing price is a crucial indicator for traders and analysts to assess market trends and make informed decisions.