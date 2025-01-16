Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48751.7 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49083.65 to 48522.4.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48751.7 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49083.65 to 48522.4. Nifty futures are at 48892.55 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.67% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149034.4R249339.65 R349595.65
S148473.15 S248217.15 S347911.9
16 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48729.15 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,729.15. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector and indicates the overall market sentiment towards banking stocks. The closing price can be analyzed in the context of previous trading sessions to assess trends, volatility, and potential future movements in the index. Investors and analysts may look at this closing price in conjunction with other market indicators and economic factors to make informed decisions.

