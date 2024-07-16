Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52466.7

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52581 (0.24%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52619.05 to 52466.25. Nifty futures are at 52678.0 (0.09%) & with an open interest change of 0.33% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.13%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.92%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.6%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.36%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.36%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52466.7 (0.02%) , 10.8 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52576.1
|R2
|52873.3
|R3
|53084.35
|S1
|52067.85
|S2
|51856.8
|S3
|51559.6
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at a price of 52278.9.