Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 47967.25

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47977.05 (0.61%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48052.9 to 47340.35. Nifty futures are at 48140.0 (0.48%) & with an open interest change of 0.48% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
These are the gainers and losers for 16 May 2024 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:HDFC Bank,Kotak Mahindra Bank,Axis Bank.
Losers:Bandhan Bank,State Bank Of India,Indusind Bank.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (45662565), Bandhan Bank (40045029) and Punjab National Bank (33687016)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48046.79
|R2
|48406.12
|R3
|48759.34
|S1
|47334.24
|S2
|46981.02
|S3
|46621.69
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20929.05 (0.9%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22886.85 (0.56%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47977.05, (0.9%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 47687.45 up (0.59%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47340.35 and high of 48052.9
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 48065.15 (0.33%) with an open interest change of 2.02% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:554.3
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:178.7
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:47500.0, Price:845.05
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:368.45
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:565.6
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:230.6
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 47707.15 (-0.42%) with an open interest change of 6.85% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Trident Techlabs (457.15)
Sungarner Energies (410.95)
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India (780.6)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (471)
Jana Small Finance Bank (629.6)
CMS Info Systems (399.1)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 47399.85 down -0.6% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47340.35 and high of 48001.9
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20741.75 (0%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22550.2 (-0.92%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47476.6, (0%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:455.2
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:144.8
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:48500.0, Price:266.1
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:730.85
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:496.3
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:316.55
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 48019.95 (0.23%) with an open interest change of 4.7% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Sahana System (997.05)
Wonder Electricals (935.35)
Hubtown (152.45)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (471)
Jana Small Finance Bank (629.6)
CMS Info Systems (399.1)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20744.65 (0.01%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22567.35 (-0.85%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47477.2, (0.01%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:430.25
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:139.45
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:48500.0, Price:253.2
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:779.9
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:530.95
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:342.3
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Bandhan Bank (14900803), IDFC First Bank (13120495) and Punjab National Bank (11712223)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 47860.5 (-0.1%) with an open interest change of 0.97% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 3.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Losers: Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.14%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.76%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.74%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.01%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.01%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.08%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47945.85 (0.54%) , 258.4 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48032.94
|R2
|48206.42
|R3
|48455.64
|S1
|47610.24
|S2
|47361.02
|S3
|47187.54
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 47859.45.
