Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51711.2

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51872.35 (-0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51887.85 to 51711.2. Nifty futures are at 52050.05 (-0.11%) & with an open interest change of 0.03% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.65%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.63%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.44%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.55%), NIFTY IT at (-0.55%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.43%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51711.2 (-0.38%) , -194.8 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51993.05
|R2
|52169.2
|R3
|52316.35
|S1
|51669.75
|S2
|51522.6
|S3
|51346.45
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,816.9. This figure reflects the index's performance in the banking sector, indicating the overall market sentiment and activity within this segment.