Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 16 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51938.05 (0.32%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51994.1 to 51643.95. Nifty futures are at 51929.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.43% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51772.4 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,772.4. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the banking sector in the stock market.