Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 53394.1

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 53474.7 (-0.2%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53515.7 to 53372.3. Nifty futures are at 53620.0 (-0.14%) & with an open interest change of 0.94% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.68%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.34%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.13%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Energy at (-0.43%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.43%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (-0.33%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 53394.1 (-0.35%) , -187.25 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53770.14
|R2
|53956.47
|R3
|54174.04
|S1
|53366.24
|S2
|53148.67
|S3
|52962.34
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,583.8. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market. It is important to monitor such indices as they provide insights into the overall health of the banking industry and can influence investment decisions. For a detailed analysis, one would typically look at factors such as market trends, economic indicators, and news related to the banking sector that may have impacted the index.