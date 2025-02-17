Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49099.45 (-0.53%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49592.95 to 48719.75. Nifty futures are at 49334.55 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 3.47% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49728.61
|R2
|50097.38
|R3
|50601.81
|S1
|48855.41
|S2
|48350.98
|S3
|47982.21
The last recorded closing price for Bank Nifty is 49,359.85. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market as of the most recent trading day. Investors may analyze this closing price in the context of market trends, economic indicators, and sector-specific news to assess the overall health and direction of the banking sector.