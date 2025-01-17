Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48959.5

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48910.55 (-0.75%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49047.2 to 48839. Nifty futures are at 49022.25 (-0.85%) & with an open interest change of 0.45% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.98%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (0.47%) & NIFTY Energy at (0.06%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-2.46%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-2.46%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-1.24%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48959.5 (-0.65%) , -319.2 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49127.65
|R2
|49503.6
|R3
|49548.2
|S1
|48707.1
|S2
|48662.5
|S3
|48286.55
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,751.7. This reflects the performance of banking stocks in the market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends for that day.