Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48959.5

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48910.55 (-0.75%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49047.2 to 48839.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48910.55 (-0.75%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49047.2 to 48839. Nifty futures are at 49022.25 (-0.85%) & with an open interest change of 0.45% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.98%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (0.47%) & NIFTY Energy at (0.06%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-2.46%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-2.46%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-1.24%) are currently the low performing sectors

17 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48959.5 (-0.65%) , -319.2 points lower than the previous closing.

17 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149127.65R249503.6 R349548.2
S148707.1 S248662.5 S348286.55
17 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48751.7 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,751.7. This reflects the performance of banking stocks in the market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends for that day.

