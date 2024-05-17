Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 48136.95

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48115.65 (0.29%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48188.65 to 47758.8. Nifty futures are at 48231.0 (0.29%) & with an open interest change of 1.72% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
These are the gainers and losers for 17 May 2024 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,Bandhan Bank,State Bank Of India.
Losers:Bank Of Baroda,Federal Bank,ICICI Bank.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (33765172), Punjab National Bank (20069938) and Bank Of Baroda (13847629)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48190.86
|R2
|48404.68
|R3
|48620.71
|S1
|47761.01
|S2
|47544.98
|S3
|47331.16
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21064.55 (0.65%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23285.65 (1.74%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48115.65, (0.65%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 47977.05 up (0.33%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47758.8 and high of 48188.65
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 48194.1 (0.21%) with an open interest change of 2.1% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:614.8
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:48500.0, Price:364.2
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:49000.0, Price:192.0
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:423.0
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:254.75
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:148.65
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 48230.0 (0.29%) with an open interest change of 2.7% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Rattan India Power (13.2)
Shakti Pumps India (2553.45)
Trident Techlabs (480)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (471)
Jana Small Finance Bank (629.6)
CMS Info Systems (399.1)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 48075.15 up 0.2% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 47758.8 and high of 48185.7
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21023.05 (0.45%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23264.35 (1.65%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48050.75, (0.45%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:618.4
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:48500.0, Price:372.35
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:49000.0, Price:199.65
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:450.8
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:276.65
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:164.15
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 48131.05 (0.08%) with an open interest change of 3.1% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India (819.6)
Apollo Micro Systems (108)
Dredging Corporation Of India (824.45)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (471)
Jana Small Finance Bank (629.6)
CMS Info Systems (399.1)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21022.7 (0.45%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23248.6 (1.58%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48071, (0.45%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:675.4
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:48500.0, Price:413.65
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:49000.0, Price:229.05
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:429.8
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47500.0, Price:269.0
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47000.0, Price:161.75
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (9511965), Punjab National Bank (6323953) and HDFC Bank (4921603)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 48228.6 (0.28%) with an open interest change of 1.23% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 3.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda
Losers: Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (1.98%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (1.09%) & NIFTY India Manufacturing at (0.77%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.28%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.28%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.2%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47842.95 (-0.28%) , -134.1 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48046.79
|R2
|48406.12
|R3
|48759.34
|S1
|47334.24
|S2
|46981.02
|S3
|46621.69
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 47687.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!