Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹ 48136.95

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48115.65 (0.29%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48188.65 to 47758.8.