Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 17 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52169.15 (0.44%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52208.7 to 51921.45. Nifty futures are at 52261.35 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -4.48% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52124.01
|R2
|52309.98
|R3
|52411.26
|S1
|51836.76
|S2
|51735.48
|S3
|51549.51
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,938.05. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, reflecting the overall sentiment and activity among bank stocks. Investors may use this information to assess market trends or make trading decisions based on the performance of the banking index.