Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47593.95 (0.23%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47829.75 to 47563.1.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47593.95 (0.23%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47829.75 to 47563.1. Nifty futures are at 47701.6 (0.09%) & with an open interest change of 1.94% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank

Losers: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank,

18 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.61%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.21%) & NIFTY PSE at (1.14%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.13%) are currently the low performing sectors

18 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 47484.8 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

18 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

R147815.99R247858.72 R348108.44
S147523.54 S247273.82 S347231.09
18 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47773.25 on the last trading day

