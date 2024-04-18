Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47593.95 (0.23%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47829.75 to 47563.1. Nifty futures are at 47701.6 (0.09%) & with an open interest change of 1.94% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Losers: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank,
The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.61%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.21%) & NIFTY PSE at (1.14%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.13%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 47484.8 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47815.99
|R2
|47858.72
|R3
|48108.44
|S1
|47523.54
|S2
|47273.82
|S3
|47231.09
The Bank Nifty closed at 47773.25 on the last trading day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!