LIVE UPDATES

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52270.85

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:20 PM IST

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 13:20 Bank Nifty was trading at 52270.85 (-1.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52827.6 to 52142.7.