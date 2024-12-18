Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52270.85

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: At 13:20 Bank Nifty was trading at 52270.85 (-1.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52827.6 to 52142.7. Nifty futures are at 52380.85 (-1.2%) & with an open interest change of 10.81% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:22944.75 (-0.65%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23291.05 (-0.54%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:52278.4, (-0.65%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024, Strike Price:53000.0 , Price:255.5
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024 , Strike Price:52500.0, Price:413.0
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024 Strike Price:54000.0, Price:102.6
PUT:
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024, Strike Price:52500.0, Price:570.4
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024, Strike Price:52000.0, Price:330.75
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024, Strike Price:52400.0, Price:513.55
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 52337.25 (-1.28%) with an open interest change of 9.06% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Sakuma Exports (4.12)
Kamdhenu Ventures (20.47)
BGR Energy Systems (77.25)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
MAHALAXMI RUB (281.43)
Arvee Laboratories India (184.34)
Pulz Electronics (80.55)
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:23005.7 (-0.39%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23366.65 (-0.22%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:52315.95, (-0.39%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024, Strike Price:53000.0 , Price:277.7
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024 , Strike Price:52500.0, Price:454.15
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024 Strike Price:52700.0, Price:371.6
PUT:
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024, Strike Price:52500.0, Price:521.05
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024, Strike Price:52000.0, Price:300.05
Expiry Date: 24 DEC 2024, Strike Price:52700.0, Price:639.4
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (16221668), Punjab National Bank (7459513) and CANARA BANK (5543752)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 52495.25 (-0.98%) with an open interest change of 6.56% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 0.2
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank
Losers: Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (0.8%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.54%) & NIFTY IT at (0.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-0.53%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.53%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.41%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52696.95 (-0.26%) , -137.85 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53828.24
|R2
|54075.12
|R3
|54634.54
|S1
|53021.94
|S2
|52462.52
|S3
|52215.64
As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,581.35. This closing figure reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market and indicates the overall sentiment and trends impacting bank stocks at that time. For a detailed analysis, it would be helpful to consider factors such as recent economic developments, interest rate changes, and global market influences that may have contributed to this closing price.