Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49211.85

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 18, 2025: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49211.85 (-0.10%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49211.85 to 49211.85. Nifty futures are at 49462.15 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -3.30% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49211.85 (-0.10%) , -47.05 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49437.1
|R2
|49774.75
|R3
|50230.5
|S1
|48643.7
|S2
|48187.95
|S3
|47850.3
On the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,099.45. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating the index's overall movement and investor sentiment towards banking stocks. The closing price is crucial for traders and investors as it serves as a reference point for future trading sessions.