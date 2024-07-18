Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52215.05

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52310.7 (-0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52344.6 to 52168.65.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52310.7 (-0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52344.6 to 52168.65. Nifty futures are at 52443.15 (-0.16%) & with an open interest change of 0.84% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.4%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.08%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.07%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.94%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.94%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.92%) are currently the low performing sectors

18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52215.05 (-0.35%) , -181.75 points lower than the previous closing.

18 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152606.1R252756.3 R352893.55
S152318.65 S252181.4 S352031.2
18 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52455.9 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 52455.9 on the last trading day.

