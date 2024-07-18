Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52215.05

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52310.7 (-0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52344.6 to 52168.65. Nifty futures are at 52443.15 (-0.16%) & with an open interest change of 0.84% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.4%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.08%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.07%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.94%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.94%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.92%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52215.05 (-0.35%) , -181.75 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52606.1
|R2
|52756.3
|R3
|52893.55
|S1
|52318.65
|S2
|52181.4
|S3
|52031.2
The Bank Nifty closed at 52455.9 on the last trading day.