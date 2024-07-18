Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 52215.05

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52310.7 (-0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52344.6 to 52168.65.