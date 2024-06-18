Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 50194.35

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50027.95 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50204.75 to 50000.4.