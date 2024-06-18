Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50194.35

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50027.95 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50204.75 to 50000.4. Nifty futures are at 50120.65 (0.16%) & with an open interest change of 0.29% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.88%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.82%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.74%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.41%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.41%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50194.35 (0.38%) , 192.35 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50068.41
|R2
|50290.13
|R3
|50477.66
|S1
|49659.16
|S2
|49471.63
|S3
|49249.91
The Bank Nifty closed at 49846.7 on the last day.