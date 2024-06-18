Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50194.35

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50027.95 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50204.75 to 50000.4.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50027.95 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50204.75 to 50000.4. Nifty futures are at 50120.65 (0.16%) & with an open interest change of 0.29% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.88%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.82%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.74%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.41%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.41%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors

18 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50194.35 (0.38%) , 192.35 points higher than the previous closing.

18 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150068.41R250290.13 R350477.66
S149659.16 S249471.63 S349249.91
18 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49846.7 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 49846.7 on the last day.

