Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 46531.2 (-0.13%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46553.75 to 46439.8.
Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 46531.2 (-0.13%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46553.75 to 46439.8. Nifty futures are at 46690.0 (-0.01%) & with an open interest change of 0.43% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY PSE at (1.03%), NIFTY Energy at (0.59%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.25%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.25%), NIFTY MNC at (-0.22%) are currently the low performing sectors
18 Mar 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST
Bank Nifty Opening Update
The Bank Nifty opened at 46594.1 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing. Stocks like , & had a positive opening whereas , & opened lower.
18 Mar 2024, 09:00:01 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
R1
46958.16
R2
47126.38
R3
47450.21
S1
46466.11
S2
46142.28
S3
45974.06
18 Mar 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46789.95 on the last trading day
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 46789.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!