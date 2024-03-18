Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 46531.2 (-0.13%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46553.75 to 46439.8. Nifty futures are at 46690.0 (-0.01%) & with an open interest change of 0.43% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY PSE at (1.03%), NIFTY Energy at (0.59%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.25%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.25%), NIFTY MNC at (-0.22%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 46594.1 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing. Stocks like , & had a positive opening whereas , & opened lower.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|46958.16
|R2
|47126.38
|R3
|47450.21
|S1
|46466.11
|S2
|46142.28
|S3
|45974.06
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 46789.95.
