Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49380.50
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49380.50

1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 49314.50 (1.99%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49400.30 to 48629.45.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 17 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 49314.50 (1.99%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49400.30 to 48629.45. Nifty futures are at 49480.00 (2.05%) & with an open interest change of 3.65% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 05:00:00 PM IST

Gainers:Idfc First Bank,Icici Bank,Au Small Finance Bank.

Losers:,,.

18 Mar 2025, 04:45:00 PM IST

High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1998.85),

Low: Au Small Finance Bank (489.45),

18 Mar 2025, 04:30:00 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 04:15:00 PM IST

R148959.81R249565.48 R349730.66
S148188.96 S248023.78 S347418.11
18 Mar 2025, 04:00:07 PM IST

NIFTY 500, Price:20657.2 (1.82%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21234.95 (2.38%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:49314.5, (1.82%)

18 Mar 2025, 03:45:00 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 03:30:02 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 03:15:06 PM IST

CALL:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00 , Price:650.95

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:50000.00, Price:167.55

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:49500.00, Price:361.60

PUT:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00, Price:282.60

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:48000.00, Price:81.95

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:47000.00, Price:25.85

18 Mar 2025, 02:45:06 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:30:02 PM IST

High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1998.85),

Low: Au Small Finance Bank (489.45),

18 Mar 2025, 02:15:02 PM IST

Unitech (6.51)

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (166)

Spml Infra (150.44)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Spacenet Enterprises India (6.79)

Obsc Perfection (157.55)

Nitiraj Engineers (327.15)

18 Mar 2025, 01:40:00 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 01:20:00 PM IST

NIFTY 500, Price:20556.2 (1.32%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21122.45 (1.84%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:48997.75, (1.32%)

18 Mar 2025, 12:45:01 PM IST

CALL:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00 , Price:472.05

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:50000.00, Price:103.15

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:48800.00, Price:592.00

PUT:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00, Price:402.85

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:48000.00, Price:122.90

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:47000.00, Price:36.00

18 Mar 2025, 12:30:01 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:15:03 PM IST

Spml Infra (150.44)

Walchandnagar Industries (153.51)

Swelect Energy Systems (601.35)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Kck Industries (43.65)

Lokesh Machines (127.93)

Kesoram Industries (7.49)

18 Mar 2025, 11:45:07 AM IST

NIFTY 500, Price:20556 (1.32%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:21075.9 (1.61%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:49016.95, (1.32%)

18 Mar 2025, 11:30:02 AM IST

CALL:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00 , Price:478.20

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:50000.00, Price:106.95

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:48800.00, Price:595.85

PUT:

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00, Price:411.85

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:48000.00, Price:124.70

Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:47000.00, Price:35.50

18 Mar 2025, 11:15:00 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 11:00:02 AM IST

High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1998.85),

Low: Au Small Finance Bank (489.45),

18 Mar 2025, 10:45:03 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:30:00 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:00:01 AM IST

Gainers: Icici Bank, Idfc First Bank, Punjab National Bank

Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, ,

18 Mar 2025, 09:35:00 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:30:02 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:00:03 AM IST

R148295.8R248531.2 R348581.05
S148010.55 S247960.7 S347725.3
18 Mar 2025, 08:30:06 AM IST

Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48060.40 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,060.40. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends. Analyzing this figure in the context of previous trends, market movements, and economic indicators would provide deeper insights into the current financial landscape for banking stocks.

