Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49380.50

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 49314.50 (1.99%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49400.30 to 48629.45. Nifty futures are at 49480.00 (2.05%) & with an open interest change of 3.65% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
These are the gainers and losers for 18 Mar 2025 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:Idfc First Bank,Icici Bank,Au Small Finance Bank.
Losers:,,.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1998.85),
Low: Au Small Finance Bank (489.45),
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Idfc First Bank (29216237), Canara Bank (20710259) and Punjab National Bank (15994778)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48959.81
|R2
|49565.48
|R3
|49730.66
|S1
|48188.96
|S2
|48023.78
|S3
|47418.11
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20657.2 (1.82%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21234.95 (2.38%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49314.5, (1.82%)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 48354.15 up (2.12%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 48629.45 and high of 49400.30
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49384.50 (1.85%) with an open interest change of 6.02% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00 , Price:650.95
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:50000.00, Price:167.55
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:49500.00, Price:361.60
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00, Price:282.60
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:48000.00, Price:81.95
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:47000.00, Price:25.85
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49255.05 (1.59%) with an open interest change of 5.00% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1998.85),
Low: Au Small Finance Bank (489.45),
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Unitech (6.51)
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (166)
Spml Infra (150.44)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Spacenet Enterprises India (6.79)
Obsc Perfection (157.55)
Nitiraj Engineers (327.15)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 49084.70 up 1.51% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 48629.45 and high of 49121.05
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20556.2 (1.32%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21122.45 (1.84%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48997.75, (1.32%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00 , Price:472.05
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:50000.00, Price:103.15
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:48800.00, Price:592.00
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00, Price:402.85
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:48000.00, Price:122.90
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:47000.00, Price:36.00
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49141.15 (1.35%) with an open interest change of 8.40% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Spml Infra (150.44)
Walchandnagar Industries (153.51)
Swelect Energy Systems (601.35)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Kck Industries (43.65)
Lokesh Machines (127.93)
Kesoram Industries (7.49)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20556 (1.32%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21075.9 (1.61%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49016.95, (1.32%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00 , Price:478.20
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:50000.00, Price:106.95
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:48800.00, Price:595.85
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00, Price:411.85
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:48000.00, Price:124.70
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:47000.00, Price:35.50
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Idfc First Bank (9145883), Canara Bank (7035915) and Indusind Bank (5369050)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1998.85),
Low: Au Small Finance Bank (489.45),
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49065.00 (1.19%) with an open interest change of 7.67% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 11.0
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Icici Bank, Idfc First Bank, Punjab National Bank
Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, ,
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.97%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.88%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.83%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.08%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.08%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48792.90 (0.84%) , 407.95 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48295.8
|R2
|48531.2
|R3
|48581.05
|S1
|48010.55
|S2
|47960.7
|S3
|47725.3
As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,060.40. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends. Analyzing this figure in the context of previous trends, market movements, and economic indicators would provide deeper insights into the current financial landscape for banking stocks.