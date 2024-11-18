Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50312.45

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50312.45 (0.26%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50312.45 to 50312.45. Nifty futures are at 50296.95 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.41% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50312.45 (0.26%) , 132.9 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50453.65
|R2
|50818.95
|R3
|51076.1
|S1
|49831.2
|S2
|49574.05
|S3
|49208.75
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50088.35. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market. The figure indicates the index's position and could suggest investor sentiment and market trends within the banking industry. As of October 2023, this level may be analyzed in the context of previous trends, market volatility, and economic factors influencing the banking sector.