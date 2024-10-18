Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 18 Oct 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51288.8 (-0.99%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51930.2 to 51150.25. Nifty futures are at 51491.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.76% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52104.09
|R2
|52407.12
|R3
|52884.04
|S1
|51324.14
|S2
|50847.22
|S3
|50544.19
18 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51801.05 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,801.05. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector, indicating market sentiment and potential movements in financial stocks.