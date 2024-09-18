Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52429.55

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52429.55 (0.46%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52450.85 to 52154.55. Nifty futures are at 52488.65 (0.37%) & with an open interest change of -0.28% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank
Losers: Axis Bank, ,
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.51%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.42%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.58%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.58%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.45%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52177.1 (-0.02%) , -11.55 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52263.34
|R2
|52373.52
|R3
|52462.44
|S1
|52064.24
|S2
|51975.32
|S3
|51865.14
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,153.15. This price reflects the performance of the banking sector's stocks in the Indian stock market.