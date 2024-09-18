Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52429.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52429.55 (0.46%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52450.85 to 52154.55.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52429.55 (0.46%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52450.85 to 52154.55. Nifty futures are at 52488.65 (0.37%) & with an open interest change of -0.28% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank

Losers: Axis Bank, ,

18 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.51%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.42%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.58%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.58%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.45%) are currently the low performing sectors

18 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52177.1 (-0.02%) , -11.55 points lower than the previous closing.

18 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152263.34R252373.52 R352462.44
S152064.24 S251975.32 S351865.14
18 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52153.15 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,153.15. This price reflects the performance of the banking sector's stocks in the Indian stock market.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.