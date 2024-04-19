Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 19 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47069.45 (-0.87%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47829.75 to 46982.15. Nifty futures are at 47175.05 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.75% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47882.31
|R2
|48279.83
|R3
|48729.91
|S1
|47034.71
|S2
|46584.63
|S3
|46187.11
19 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47484.8 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 47484.8.