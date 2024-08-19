Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50683.55

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50651.9 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50728.25 to 50597.5. Nifty futures are at 50725.0 (0.2%) & with an open interest change of -0.12% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.3%), NIFTY PSE at (1.15%) & NIFTY Energy at (1.1%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.16%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.16%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.06%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50683.55 (0.33%) , 166.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50285.11
|R2
|50842.93
|R3
|51082.46
|S1
|49487.76
|S2
|49248.23
|S3
|48690.41
The summary based on the provided data indicates that the closing price of Bank Nifty for the last day was 49,727.3.