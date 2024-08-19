Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 50683.55

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50651.9 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50728.25 to 50597.5.