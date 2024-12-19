Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51428.45

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51371.25 (-1.47%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51574.6 to 51263.75.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51371.25 (-1.47%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51574.6 to 51263.75. Nifty futures are at 51554.5 (-1.43%) & with an open interest change of 0.08% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.02%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.09%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.12%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-2.19%), NIFTY India Digital at (-2.19%), NIFTY IT at (-2.11%) are currently the low performing sectors

19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51428.45 (-1.36%) , -711.1 points lower than the previous closing.

19 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R153104.71R253374.63 R353921.66
S152287.76 S251740.73 S351470.81
19 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52834.8 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,834.8. This reflects the performance of banking stocks on that day, indicating the overall market sentiment and trends within the banking sector. For further analysis, one would typically look at factors such as previous closing prices, market news, and economic indicators that could have influenced this closing figure.

