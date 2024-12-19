Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51428.45

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51371.25 (-1.47%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51574.6 to 51263.75. Nifty futures are at 51554.5 (-1.43%) & with an open interest change of 0.08% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.02%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.09%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.12%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-2.19%), NIFTY India Digital at (-2.19%), NIFTY IT at (-2.11%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51428.45 (-1.36%) , -711.1 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53104.71
|R2
|53374.63
|R3
|53921.66
|S1
|52287.76
|S2
|51740.73
|S3
|51470.81
As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,834.8. This reflects the performance of banking stocks on that day, indicating the overall market sentiment and trends within the banking sector. For further analysis, one would typically look at factors such as previous closing prices, market news, and economic indicators that could have influenced this closing figure.