Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 48895.35

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48958.45 (-0.26%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48970.55 to 48804.