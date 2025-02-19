Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48895.35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48958.45 (-0.26%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48970.55 to 48804. Nifty futures are at 49069.30 (-0.28%) & with an open interest change of 0.24% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.49%), NIFTY PSE at (0.36%) & NIFTY Energy at (0.17%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-2.2%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-2.2%), NIFTY IT at (-0.89%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48895.35 (-0.44%) , -214.95 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49453.31
|R2
|49647.73
|R3
|49966.91
|S1
|48939.71
|S2
|48620.53
|S3
|48426.11
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,258.90. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector within the Indian stock market and indicates investor sentiment towards banking stocks at the time. Further analysis would typically involve looking at the day's trading volume, price movement, and any relevant market news that may have influenced this closing figure.