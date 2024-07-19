Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52550.6

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52550.6 (-0.13%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52586.75 to 52339.95. Nifty futures are at 52565.6 (-0.2%) & with an open interest change of -0.43% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Losers: IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.06%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.26%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-1.33%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-1.33%), NIFTY Realty at (-1.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52531.55 (-0.17%) , -89.15 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52730.15
|R2
|53063.5
|R3
|53344.25
|S1
|52116.05
|S2
|51835.3
|S3
|51501.95
The Bank Nifty closed at 52396.8 on the last day, indicating the ending price for the day's trading session.