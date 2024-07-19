Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 52550.6

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52550.6 (-0.13%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52586.75 to 52339.95. Nifty futures are at 52565.6 (-0.2%) & with an open interest change of -0.43% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Losers: IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank

19 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.06%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.26%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-1.33%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-1.33%), NIFTY Realty at (-1.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

19 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52531.55 (-0.17%) , -89.15 points lower than the previous closing.

19 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152730.15R253063.5 R353344.25
S152116.05 S251835.3 S351501.95
19 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52396.8 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 52396.8 on the last day, indicating the ending price for the day's trading session.

