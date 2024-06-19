Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 50619.5

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50619.5 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50749.4 to 50441.75. Nifty futures are at 50927.9 (1.01%) & with an open interest change of 2.93% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Losers: Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank,
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.44%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.4%) & NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.39%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.89%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.89%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.09%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50607.9 (0.33%) , 167 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50409.36
|R2
|50816.73
|R3
|51071.31
|S1
|49747.41
|S2
|49492.83
|S3
|49085.46
The Bank Nifty closed at 50002 on the last day.