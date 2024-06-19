Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 50619.5

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50619.5 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50749.4 to 50441.75.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50619.5 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50749.4 to 50441.75. Nifty futures are at 50927.9 (1.01%) & with an open interest change of 2.93% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank

Losers: Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank,

19 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.44%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.4%) & NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.39%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.89%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.89%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.09%) are currently the low performing sectors

19 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50607.9 (0.33%) , 167 points higher than the previous closing.

19 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150409.36R250816.73 R351071.31
S149747.41 S249492.83 S349085.46
19 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50002 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 50002 on the last day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.