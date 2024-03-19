Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 46575.9 (-0.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46739.25 to 46022.15. Nifty futures are at 46741.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.89% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46594.1 on the last trading day
