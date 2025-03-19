Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49738.35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: At 16:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 49702.60 (0.79%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49807.55 to 49324.80. Nifty futures are at 49817.40 (0.80%) & with an open interest change of 2.38% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Check out the gainers and losers for 19 Mar 2025 on the Bank Nifty
These are the gainers and losers for 19 Mar 2025 on the Bank Nifty.
Gainers:Au Small Finance Bank,Federal Bank,Punjab National Bank.
Losers:Kotak Mahindra Bank,,.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Idfc First Bank (24802001), Canara Bank (22114185) and Punjab National Bank (20153386)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty closes the day at 49314.50, touching an intraday high of 49807.55 and low of 49324.80
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 49314.50 up (0.86%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49324.80 and high of 49807.55
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49805.60 (0.78%) with an open interest change of 2.22% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences (507.95)
Panacea Biotec (431.80)
Indo Tech Transformers (2208)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Esprit Stones (109.80)
Kesoram Industries (7.11)
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (313.60)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 49768.30 up 0.92% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49324.80 and high of 49807.55
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Panacea Biotec (431.80)
Hubtown (184.46)
Windsor Machines (281.61)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Aurangabad Distillery (166.60)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical (70.05)
Ani Integrated Services (120)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20795.3 (0.67%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21355.6 (0.57%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49708.1, (0.67%)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49500.00 , Price:575.20
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:50000.00, Price:300.00
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:49600.00, Price:512.45
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49500.00, Price:289.25
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00, Price:154.60
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:48000.00, Price:42.70
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Canara Bank (10537276), Punjab National Bank (9651848) and Idfc First Bank (8762553)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 19 Mar 2025
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (2039),
Low: ,
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 49739.95 (0.64%) with an open interest change of -0.02% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 11.0
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank
Losers: Icici Bank, ,
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.31%), NIFTY Metal at (1.31%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.11%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.84%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-1.84%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.23%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49375.40 (0.12%) , 60.90 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48959.81
|R2
|49565.48
|R3
|49730.66
|S1
|48188.96
|S2
|48023.78
|S3
|47418.11
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48354.15 on the last trading day
As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,354.15. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector within the Indian stock market, showcasing trends and investor sentiment. For further analysis or insights, one would typically consider additional factors such as historical performance, market conditions, and economic indicators that may have influenced this closing price.