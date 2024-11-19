Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 50580.55

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50530.7 (0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50616.15 to 50449.45.