Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50580.55

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50530.7 (0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50616.15 to 50449.45. Nifty futures are at 50615.0 (0.37%) & with an open interest change of 0.58% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.67%), NIFTY Energy at (1.52%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.51%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.12%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.12%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.16%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50580.55 (0.43%) , 216.75 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50392.24
|R2
|50604.92
|R3
|50764.04
|S1
|50020.44
|S2
|49861.32
|S3
|49648.64
As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50179.55. This closing price reflects the performance of banking stocks within the National Stock Exchange of India. The level indicates a significant position in the market, showcasing investor sentiment and the overall health of the banking sector. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days' prices, trends, and any relevant market news that may have influenced this movement.