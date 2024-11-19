Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50580.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50530.7 (0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50616.15 to 50449.45.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50530.7 (0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50616.15 to 50449.45. Nifty futures are at 50615.0 (0.37%) & with an open interest change of 0.58% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.67%), NIFTY Energy at (1.52%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.51%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.12%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.12%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.16%) are currently the low performing sectors

19 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50580.55 (0.43%) , 216.75 points higher than the previous closing.

19 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150392.24R250604.92 R350764.04
S150020.44 S249861.32 S349648.64
19 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50179.55 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50179.55. This closing price reflects the performance of banking stocks within the National Stock Exchange of India. The level indicates a significant position in the market, showcasing investor sentiment and the overall health of the banking sector. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days' prices, trends, and any relevant market news that may have influenced this movement.

