Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 19 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52750.4 (1.08%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52954.2 to 52154.55. Nifty futures are at 52757.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -5.23% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52188.65 on the last trading day
