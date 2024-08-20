Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50368.35 (-0.29%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50728.25 to 50283.55.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50368.35 (-0.29%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50728.25 to 50283.55. Nifty futures are at 50485.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.08% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50516.9 on the last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 50,516.9.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.