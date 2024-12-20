Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51550.4

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51550.4 (-0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51629 to 51293.35.