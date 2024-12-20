Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51550.4

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51550.4 (-0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51629 to 51293.35. Nifty futures are at 51617.75 (-0.25%) & with an open interest change of 3.72% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India
Losers: Axis Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.42%), NIFTY IT at (0.39%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.37%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.41%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.35%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51401.35 (-0.34%) , -174.35 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52198.35
|R2
|52257.15
|R3
|52724.45
|S1
|51672.25
|S2
|51204.95
|S3
|51146.15
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52139.55. This closing price indicates the overall performance of the banking sector index, reflecting the market's sentiment towards banking stocks. It is essential to analyze this price in the context of previous trends and market conditions to understand the implications for investors and traders.