Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49570.10 (0.98%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49628.25 to 48804.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49570.10 (0.98%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49628.25 to 48804. Nifty futures are at 49630.55 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -3.01% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49087.30 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,087.30. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector stocks in the Indian stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market trends. Analyzing the closing price in relation to previous days can provide insights into market movements, volatility, and overall investor confidence in the banking sector.

