Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48834.15

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48709.9 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48889.75 to 48683.6. Nifty futures are at 48853.0 (0.34%) & with an open interest change of 0.68% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PVT Bank at (1.28%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.56%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-0.43%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.43%), NIFTY100 ESG Sector Leaders at (-0.15%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48834.15 (0.6%) , 293.55 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49447.44
|R2
|49616.17
|R3
|50185.14
|S1
|48709.74
|S2
|48140.77
|S3
|47972.04
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,278.7. This reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, showcasing the index's current valuation and market sentiment. The closing price can indicate trends in investor confidence and economic conditions affecting the banking industry.