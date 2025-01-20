Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48834.15

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48709.9 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48889.75 to 48683.6.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48709.9 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48889.75 to 48683.6. Nifty futures are at 48853.0 (0.34%) & with an open interest change of 0.68% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PVT Bank at (1.28%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.56%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-0.43%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.43%), NIFTY100 ESG Sector Leaders at (-0.15%) are currently the low performing sectors

20 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48834.15 (0.6%) , 293.55 points higher than the previous closing.

20 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149447.44R249616.17 R350185.14
S148709.74 S248140.77 S347972.04
20 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49278.7 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,278.7. This reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, showcasing the index's current valuation and market sentiment. The closing price can indicate trends in investor confidence and economic conditions affecting the banking industry.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.