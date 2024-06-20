Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51560.3

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51560.3 (0.32%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51798 to 51495.45. Nifty futures are at 51489.9 (0.27%) & with an open interest change of 0.01% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank
Losers: Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.74%), NIFTY Bank at (0.67%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.33%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-1.16%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-1.16%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.79%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51712.9 (0.61%) , 314.85 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51451.35
|R2
|52461.8
|R3
|52966.6
|S1
|49936.1
|S2
|49431.3
|S3
|48420.85
The Bank Nifty closed at 50440.9 on the last day.