Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51560.3

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51560.3 (0.32%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51798 to 51495.45.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51560.3 (0.32%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51798 to 51495.45. Nifty futures are at 51489.9 (0.27%) & with an open interest change of 0.01% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank

Losers: Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank

20 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.74%), NIFTY Bank at (0.67%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.33%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-1.16%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-1.16%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.79%) are currently the low performing sectors

20 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51712.9 (0.61%) , 314.85 points higher than the previous closing.

20 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151451.35R252461.8 R352966.6
S149936.1 S249431.3 S348420.85
20 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50440.9 on the last trading day

