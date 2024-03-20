Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 46384.8 (-0.41%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46602.35 to 46258.75.
Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 46384.8 (-0.41%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46602.35 to 46258.75. Nifty futures are at 46449.05 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.64% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46575.9 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 46575.9 on the last day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!