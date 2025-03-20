Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 50026.10

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: At 16:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50062.85 (0.72%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50155.30 to 49771.65. Nifty futures are at 50075.00 (0.54%) & with an open interest change of -1.82% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Gainers:Hdfc Bank,Bank Of Baroda,Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Losers:Indusind Bank,Au Small Finance Bank,.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Idfc First Bank (24693708), Canara Bank (17352068) and Punjab National Bank (15998726)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49981.39
|R2
|50260.17
|R3
|50365.04
|S1
|49597.74
|S2
|49492.87
|S3
|49214.09
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21070.05 (0.99%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21623.05 (1.42%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:50062.85, (0.99%)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty closes the day at 49702.60, touching an intraday high of 50155.30 and low of 49771.65
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty closed the day at 49702.60 up (0.65%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49771.65 and high of 50155.30
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 50090.00 (0.57%) with an open interest change of -1.35% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:50000.00 , Price:411.95
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:49900.00, Price:473.20
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:49800.00, Price:540.20
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:50000.00, Price:284.20
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49900.00, Price:244.65
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:49000.00, Price:60.40
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Dhanlaxmi Bank (24.97)
Jaiprakash Associates (3.84)
Macpower Cnc Machines (684.15)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical (70.05)
S A Tech Software India (51.55)
K2 Infragen (83.60)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Performance of the Bank Nifty on the NSE today
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty is currently trading at 50026.65 up 0.65% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 49771.65 and high of 50050.30
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Idfc First Bank (9040909), Punjab National Bank (8415523) and Canara Bank (8201460)
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 1.0
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Idfc First Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank
Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank,
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.38%), NIFTY IT at (1.27%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.24%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.06%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49947.60 (0.48%) , 241 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49314.50 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,314.50. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market. As of October 2023, it is important to analyze this figure in the context of market trends, economic indicators, and investor sentiment to assess its implications for future trading sessions.