Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 48199.5

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48199.5 (0.17%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48222.35 to 48108.15. Nifty futures are at 48280.9 (0.18%) & with an open interest change of -0.88% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda
Losers: Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank,
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.1%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (1.07%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.9%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.01%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.01%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48197.3 (0.17%) , 83.85 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48189.29
|R2
|48262.92
|R3
|48303.49
|S1
|48075.09
|S2
|48034.52
|S3
|47960.89
The Bank Nifty closed at 48115.65 on the last day, indicating a specific value for the index at the end of the trading session.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!