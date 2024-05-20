Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 48199.5

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48199.5 (0.17%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48222.35 to 48108.15.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48199.5 (0.17%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48222.35 to 48108.15. Nifty futures are at 48280.9 (0.18%) & with an open interest change of -0.88% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda

Losers: Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank,

20 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.1%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (1.07%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.9%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.01%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.01%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors

20 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48197.3 (0.17%) , 83.85 points higher than the previous closing.

20 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148189.29R248262.92 R348303.49
S148075.09 S248034.52 S347960.89
20 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48115.65 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 48115.65 on the last day, indicating a specific value for the index at the end of the trading session.

